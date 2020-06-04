Thursday 4/6/2020

Daily News Print this page The Sempre Group establishes new operations in Ireland



3 June 2020



To help manufacturers across Ireland simplify their metrology processes, industrial metrology specialist, The Sempre Group now has a physical presence in Ireland. As part of the expansion, metrology specialist Jason McGlynn joins the team as commercial manager. The Sempre Group will now establish a new Technology Centre to provide local support to customers across Ireland, in sectors including medical and aerospace manufacturing.



The Sempre Group, which recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary, will now establish itself as a go-to support service across the entire metrology portfolio — both products and services. In this new role, Jason McGlynn will build on his extensive experience in high-volume medical device manufacturing, having worked across the entire product lifecycle, from concept, development, and operations. He also brings particular expertise in coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), gauging and CT scanning to the company.



“Ireland is one of the largest exporters of medical devices in Europe and it has a world-class aerospace sector,” explained Mike John, managing director of The Sempre Group. “We have been dedicated to delivering quality metrology solutions and services to customers throughout Ireland for many years, and, to further this thriving market, we are now investing significantly in our Irish operations.”



“As the complexity of products increases, manufacturers need a high-quality measurement service provider that understands the entire product lifecycle,” explained Jason McGlynn. “Bringing a product to market is a significant investment and, at the moment, it is difficult for Irish manufacturers to access the local metrology support they need from one single provider.



“The Sempre Group will provide Irish manufacturing companies with this much needed support,” continued Jason McGlynn. “The company offers a diverse range of products and services to help customers solve any metrology challenge at any stage in the product lifecycle. For example, supplying measurement technology that helps bring products to market, as well as offering breakdown and calibration support to help keep operations running.”



The Sempre Group, previously Metrology Direct, provides comprehensive measurement, inspection and design solutions across the UK and Ireland. With four divisions aimed at creating a tailored experience for each partner and customer, The Sempre Group is a strategic partner in quality, automation, innovation and efficiency.



For more information, please contact:



The Sempre Group

The Lodge

37 Barnett Way

Barnwood

Gloucester

GL4 3RT

Tel: 01452 632712

Email: sales@thesempregroup.com

Web: www.thesempregroup.com/