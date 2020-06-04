Thursday 4/6/2020

4 June 2020



British Safety Council announces the winners of the International Safety Awards 2020



The British Safety Council has announced the individuals, teams, initiatives and organisations who have won awards as part of the 2020 International Safety Awards Scheme (ISAs). These awards recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements around the world amongst those who have made exceptional efforts to ensure peoples’ health, safety and wellbeing.



The Young Health and Safety Champion of the Year awards recognises the exceptional contribution of individuals aged 16-24 in ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of their colleagues and others. The winner this year is: Chloe Chapman, HR administrator, Hughes Safety Showers Ltd – Stockport, UK



The Wellbeing Initiative Award recognises organisations that can demonstrate a proactive and effective approach to improving employee wellbeing. This must be through a new or unique objective with a clear and measurable outcome, over and above the organisation’s routine work. The award is sponsored by Vitality Healthy Workplace, which provides a variety of services to help businesses to build a healthier, more engaged and productive workforce. The winner this year is: Ashgal ‘Health and Wellness Campaign’, India



The Health and Safety Transformation Award recognises organisations that have changed or transformed any aspect of health, safety or wellbeing to a significant extent through the use of information. Applicants were required to describe the transformation, how it was used and its positive impact. The award is sponsored by Croner-i, one of the leading providers of information and guidance for businesses in fields such as health and safety, the environment and human resources. The winner this year is: Chr.Hansen



New for 2020, the CEO Award recognises the leadership and strategic vision of a CEO who has made a vital contribution to the health and safety of their business and to wider society in 2019. The winner this year is: Matt Brabin, ISS, UK



For the second year running the Team of Year Award recognises outstanding achievements resulting in a significant improvement to health, safety or wellbeing, from a collaboration of stakeholders. The winner this year is: ASHGHAL-DW002-P03 Roads and Infrastructure in West Muaither (Al Manasser) Package 3



New for 2020, the James Tye Award honours the founder of the British Safety Council. James campaigned tirelessly to improve the health, safety and welfare of people at work. He founded the British Safety Council in 1957 and continued to support it until he died in 1996. The winner this year is: Transport Corporation of India Ltd. (TCIL)



Sector winners



Construction and property – Gas Call Services Ltd

Education – ISS Education, Working in partnership with University of the West of Scotland Eco-Campus

Healthcare - Sodexo Healthcare at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust – Oxford Road Campus

Hospitality – Arsenal Football Club

Local government - FCC Environment - Wychavon Collections Contract

Manufacturing – (joint winners) Flexitallic UK Ltd – Cleckheaton / John Pointon and Sons

Not for profit – Plymouth Community Homes

Oil and gas - SP Armada Oil Exploration Pvt. Ltd.- Armada Sterling II

Onshore - GardaWorld Security Services. Middle East & Africa

Power and utility - ENKA İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş - Nizhnekamsk 495 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Project

Transport – Unipart Logistics



Country/regional winners



China – China Construction Engineering (Macau) Co. Ltd. - Macau LRT C385R (LRT Depot)

India – SP Armada Oil Exploration Pvt. Ltd.- Armada Sterling II

Jordan – Indo-Jordan Chemicals Co Ltd

Kuwait – Kuwait National Petroleum Company - Head Office

Pakistan – (joint winners)

Engro Fertilizers Daharki

Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited - Plant Site, Sadiqabad

Qatar – Urbacon Trading & Contracting – Qatar

Saudi Arabia – Sadara Chemical Company. Packaging Center - MdR Operations

Sri Lanka – China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd-Construction of proposed ODEL Mall & Department Store - Colombo 07

Turkey – ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi - Nizhnekamsk 495 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Project

UAE – (joint winners)

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East) (L.L.C), R 1013/2D Improvement of Al Shindagha Corridor Phase 2 D ProjectSouth America - Planta San Miguel, Cementos Progreso

UK/Ireland - Unipart Logistics

Africa - Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited - Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Southeast Asia (other) - Ed. Züblin AG, Singapore Branch



Announcing the winners Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council said:



“My warmest congratulations to all of the individuals, teams and organisations that have won awards within our prestigious International Safety Awards scheme.



“The winners have made huge efforts to protect and enhance the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone in their organisations. All the winners and those who were shortlisted went the extra mile by dedicating additional time, resources and commitment to ensuring that their work, teams and workplaces remained healthy and safe during the previous year.”



He went on to say:



“I would also like to say thank you to all of the organisations who took time to apply for these awards and to our panel of judges who volunteered to adjudicate them.”



He concluded his remarks:



“The British Safety Council’s vision is that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work, anywhere in the world. By publicising the achievements of the winners of these awards, we can encourage other employers everywhere to follow their lead and give workers’ health, safety and wellbeing the priority it rightly deserves.”



Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak the British Safety Council took the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 International Safety Awards Gala Dinner. The winners will receive their trophies and certificates by courier at the earliest opportunity.



