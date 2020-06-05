Friday 5/6/2020

Daily News Print this page Delta EMEA Partners with One Tree Planted Charity to Donate Trees in Africa



5 June 2020



Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, announced today its Telecom Power Infrastructure Solutions team in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) has joined forces with the environmental charity, One Tree Planted, to donate trees linked to the sales of DPR 3000E EnergE rectifiers in EMEA. The trees will be planted in Africa, where they will bring a number of benefits to the local community, as well as the planet in general.



One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organisation founded in Vermont, U.S.A. in 2014. Its mission is to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Its focus is on global reforestation and, with like-minded partners, it is currently planting in North and South America, Africa and India. By the end of this year, it expects to have supported the planting of 15 million trees.



Commenting on this initiative, Dalip Sharma, president & regional head of Delta for the EMEA region, stated: »This initiative echoes Delta's corporate mission: 'To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow'. It is our commitment to make the world greener in a smarter way, and we would like to invite everyone to work with us together on this initiative.»



Andreas Grewing, senior director & head of Delta's Telecom Power Solutions for the EMEA region, remarked: »Delta chose to support the One Tree Planted charity through sales of its DPR 3000E EnergE rectifier because, in their different ways, they are both committed to doing the best they can for the environment.» In the case of Delta's rectifier, the energy conversion efficiency is as high as 98% and it packs a lot of work into each of its cubic inches, a technical term called power density, reaching 56.8 W/inch3. This means that it minimises energy consumption, delivers significant OPEX savings, lowers temperature management requirements and is responsible for much lower CO2 emissions. These rectifiers are designed for medium to high power applications for mobile network base stations, wireless applications, fixed line applications and data communications. Buyers from all of these industries will be contributing indirectly to the One Tree Planted cause.



In addition to absorbing and storing CO2 from the atmosphere, the trees provide shade from the hot summer sun and shelter from cold winter winds. They halt soil erosion and run-off during heavy rain, which would otherwise find its way to streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands and could cause flooding. They also serve as water filters and massively increase the biodiversity of the areas where they're planted.



For further information about One Tree Planted, please visit: onetreeplanted.org



For further information about the DPR 3000E EnergE 98% rectifier, please visit: www.delta-emea.com/Products/CategoryListT1.aspx?CID=0904&PID=5544&hl=en-GB&Name=DPR%203000E%20EnergE%2098%