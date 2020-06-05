Friday 5/6/2020

5 June 2020



Global engineering design and project management firm Lorien Engineering Solutions has been awarded a Gold Award for Health and Safety by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) - for the 28th consecutive year.



The award recognises continuous achievement at the highest level.



Burton on Trent-based Lorien has also been awarded RoSPA’s highly coveted Patron’s Award for the fourth year.



Introduced in 2017, the Patron’s Award is conferred on organisations that have achieved consecutive gold awards for 25 years or more.



Lorien Engineering Solutions, a division of GP Strategies Corporation, specialises in capital projects for food, brewing, drinks, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, logistics and safety compliance.



Lorien’s head of compliance/H&S Elliot Follows said: “We’re very proud to have our achievements recognised by our fourth successive Patron’s Award. The prestigious RoSPA Awards are held in high regard around the world and winning one demonstrates our ongoing commitment to continuous improvement of health and safety in the workplace. I’m proud of my Safety Team whose strict compliance with our safety system, safety culture and ethics continues to keep our projects, clients, staff and contractors safe at all times.”



The RoSPA awards scheme is open to businesses and organisations of all types and sizes from across the UK and overseas. Now in their 64th year, the awards recognise achievement in health and safety management systems including leadership and workforce involvement.



Bill Treddenick, operations and compliance director at Lorien, added: “Such consistent excellence takes considerable dedication and is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to continuous development across the company from our safety team to engineers and project managers.”



RoSPA’s awards mark achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels. Gold medals, president’s awards and orders of distinction are presented to organisations sustaining the high standards of the gold level over consecutive years.



Lorien’s health and safety certifications and accreditations include BS OHSAS 18001, SafeContractor, BROWZ and EcoVadis, as well as being corporate supporters of RoSPA and The British Safety Council.



