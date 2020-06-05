Friday 5/6/2020

Daily News Print this page HQW Precision and The Barden Corporation celebrate first anniversary as Partners in Precision



5 June 2020



Super precision bearing specialist, The Barden Corporation is celebrating the first year anniversary of the company’s acquisition by precision bearing manufacturer, HQW Precision GmbH. The past year has seen both companies brought together in partnership, with customers benefitting from the combined strengths and expertise. As a true partnership, the companies are best placed to deliver world-class high precision bearing products and compete on a global stage.



The Partners in Precision ethos centres on the two companies sharing best practices and philosophies as well as values in people, technology, innovation and the local communities in Kürnach, Germany, and Plymouth, UK.



“In June 2019, HQW Precision acquired The Barden Corporation and over the last year we have been aligning our businesses, so that we are able to come to market as real partners and with a strengthened offering of super precision bearings,” says Damian Dunne, Managing Director at The Barden Corporation.



“This has been a really exciting time for the business and working together more closely as we move forward will create some incredible new opportunities for us to grow and provide customers with the best possible products and services,” says Andreas Sternkopf, VP Sales Engineering & Operation at HQW Precision. “We have a lot to learn from each other and by taking advantage of each other’s strengths we can ultimately support customers with their challenges.“



The Barden Corporation name is synonymous with super-precision bearing systems and it has played a leading role in the industry for over 70 years. HQW was founded in 2010 and brings a modern approach with state-of-the-art facilities. Both companies work at the cutting-edge of bearing development, and their sophisticated world-class products play a critical role in future technologies including autonomous vehicles, aerospace, medical robotics and vacuum technologies.



Customers can be assured of the exceptional high-quality and precision; from initial enquiry, through the design process and manufacturing. Both sites employ world-leading systems and processes; while Barden UK is fully certified to aerospace standards AS9100 and AS0129 for manufacturing flight critical components for the aviation and space industries.



“As part of the programme we are also investing in state-of-the-art technology including robotics, high-precision grinding and turning machines as well as the very latest measuring equipment to ensure that our staff have the right tools for the job and we maintain a competitive edge in the world market,” says Damian. “We are very much looking forward to future decades together, and continuing to develop and manufacture high-quality super-precision bearings, while also providing superior service and value to our customers.”



For more information, please visit: www.hqw.gmbh and www.bardenbearings.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy