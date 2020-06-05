Friday 5/6/2020

Striving for excellence in product development: Herga Technology announces TWI membership



5 June 2020



Strengthening its total commitment to quality and optimal product design, Herga Technology Ltd - the UK designer and manufacturer of switching and sensing solutions, recently announced its Industrial Membership of TWI, the world renowned research and technology organisation that provides technical support in materials, engineering and joining technology. Through its membership Herga will enjoy access to internationally respected consultants, scientists and engineers through a range of unique networked services that include consultancy and R&D, industry led research projects, training & certification, knowledge base, software toolkits and many other services aimed at maximising product performance.



Paul Edwards, Herga Technology's Head of Engineering & Quality and the official TWI representative for Herga Technology commented, "This membership will support the business technical knowledge and development of welding solutions for our existing and new product developments. Working with TWI's global experts in their field, Herga can be confident in the component joining technologies used and implemented."



Herga's design, production and quality control teams are focussed on continuous improvement initiatives in both new product development and existing product reviews, where a comprehensive project gate process ensures that its wide range of footswitches and hand controls are manufactured with optimal quality, reliability and cost - and in the best possible timescales. A member of the Variohm Group, Herga has an unrelenting emphasis on the extremely high standards and competitive costs required to maintain its market leading position.



Herga's comprehensive product range covers standard and customised single- or multi-pedal switches that include electrical/electronic, pneumatic, Bluetooth® and USB switching technologies in ergonomic designs that add value to its customers' products which include medical device equipment, industrial machinery, business and domestic machines, and many other demanding switching tasks.



For more information, please contact:



Kate Sandlan

Herga Technology

Northern Way

Bury St. Edmunds

Suffolk IP32 6NN

UK

Tel: +44 (0)1284 701422

Email: kateSandlan@herga.com

