Sandvik Coromant launches online training programme for best practice metal cutting



8 June 2020



World leader in machine tooling, Sandvik Coromant has launched a new online application training to share knowledge and best practices for metal cutting operations. The eight-part programme has been released online and is accessible via the Sandvik Coromant website. Embarking on the programme, customers will develop theoretical and application-based knowledge in turning, milling, drilling and threading for both indexable and solid round tools.



Communicated through pre-recorded presentations, the online training courses will provide customers with valuable insights into the best practice strategies for machining.



The programme consists of eight separate modules, including specialist topic areas such as solid round tools for drilling, milling and tapping. The three Solid Round Tools modules will be led by expert, Ben Lodge, Solid Round Tools Product Specialist for North Europe at Sandvik Coromant. During these sessions, customers will learn the fundamentals for successful metal cutting, including the importance of process control and developing the correct machine set up.



A module on Indexable Drilling will be led by Mikael Carlsson, Indexable Drilling & Boring Specialist for North Europe at Sandvik Coromant. Here, learners will develop an understanding of the vital process considerations for drilling deep holes and how to optimize chip formation for different drills and workpiece materials. A separate module on Indexable Milling will be hosted by Barry Cahoon, Sandvik Coromant’s Indexable Milling Specialist for North Europe.



Lee Kendall, Turning Product Specialist for North Europe at Sandvik Coromant will deliver modules on Parting & Grooving, Thread Turning and General Turning. Here, learners should expect to develop new knowledge of different insert geometries and grades.



Each training module is approximately 30-minutes in length, allowing customers to fit the programme around their busy schedules. As pre-recorded courses, the recordings can be viewed at any time, allowing customers to complete the programme at their own pace.



“Check out our eight short, online training webinars covering all areas of metal cutting. You can watch at anytime, anywhere. Join in to learn new skills,” says Björn Roodzant, Vice President Marketing and Communications at Sandvik Coromant.



