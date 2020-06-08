Monday 8/6/2020

Case Studies

Superior portablity of Vert's A100 compressor proves just the job for forestry equipment maintenance business



RJ Hall Engineering, a fabricated metal products business based at Walkerburn in the Scottish Borders, has become the latest company to sing the praises of Vert Technologies’ innovative compressors.



The family-owned business plays a key role across the UK in supporting the field-based forestry equipment which cuts, strips and prepares logs for the sawmill. These are huge machines that cannot be easily transported to a workshop when mechanical problems arise.



As a result, mobile units, equipped with a plasma cutter which is used to cut metal for a repair if required, must visit and repair kit on site.



Darren Hall, managing director, said: “We had been looking for some time for a compressor that could power the plasma cutter we use to cut metal for any repair that might be needed.



“When we discovered the Vert A100 compressor we were delighted because it sits comfortably in one of our vans and runs off a generator that powers the plasma cutter, which in turn gets the job done.



“It is quiet, compact and readily portable, while its 100% duty cycle, means it can run for long periods if required. I highly recommend it to any business that needs compressed power in a remote location.”



Vert’s patented Conical Rotary Compressor (CRC) technology lies at the core of its powerful compressors, which produce high pressure air without compromising on noise levels for the operator. The CRC’s innovative design has been described as the biggest advance in the compressor industry in 40 years.



Founded in 2013, Vert employs 15 people at its Technology Manufacturing and Design centre on the southern edge of Edinburgh. Its technology has won multiple awards since the first working prototype was produced in 2014 and led to the company securing a prestigious government grant in 2019 from the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)



Vert is currently accelerating commercial sales of its compressor units, powered by its patented CRC technology.



