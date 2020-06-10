Wednesday 10/6/2020

Daily News Print this page Rotamec expands 24/7 service in the South-West with Summers & Panes acquisition



9 June 2020



Rotamec, a leading UK provider of 24/7 electro-mechanical repair services, has expanded its capabilities in the South-West with the acquisition of Summers & Panes Ltd. Based in Nailsea, Summers & Panes is a specialist in the repair of motors, pumps, fans and blowers – a service it will continue to provide as part of Rotamec.



Operating branches throughout the UK, Rotamec provides its customers with a 24/7, 365 days a year maintenance service for motors, gearboxes, pumps, fans, blowers and associated power transmission components. Rapid sourcing of equipment from stock or trusted suppliers is also available. On-site teams can react within hours to customer breakdowns, with in-house machining and testing capabilities allowing for emergency repairs or scheduled maintenance to be completed quickly to an exacting quality standard. With the acquisition of Summers & Panes, Rotamec customers in the South-West will benefit from an increased repair capacity.



Ernie Panes, Co-founder of Summers & Panes, commented: “The business was founded in 1968 by myself and Fred Summers. Working from a site in Blackwell Hill, we grew from a motor rewind specialist to also service pumps, fans and blowers. Fred retired 25 years ago, with myself and Bob Buchanan guiding the business to its strong position in Nailsea today. By becoming part of Rotamec our customers can be assured that the reliability and high quality of our service will continue.”



Simon Brooks, Managing Director at Rotamec, said: “The heritage and expertise of Summers & Panes is exceptional. The company’s skills with regards to motors, pumps, fans and blowers exactly fits the needs of our customers in the facilities management, food and beverage, healthcare and utilities sectors. Ernie and Bob will continue to impart their decades of experience to support high-quality repairs.”



Simon concludes: “We are always looking to add expertise and new blood into Rotamec for the benefit of our customers. The addition of Summers & Panes will allow us to respond even faster to maintenance requirements.”



For more information, please contact:



Harriot Cullen

Rotamec

Units 3-5 Labourham Farm

Draycott Road

Cheddar

Somerset

BS27 3RP

Tel: 01527 585000

Email: Harriot.Cullen@rotamec.co.uk

Web: www.rotamec.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy