 
Wednesday 10/6/2020

Bookmark and Share
 
 
Daily News
  PandCT RSS Daily News feed
Print this page Print this page
Long, long Landia Long-Shaft Pump bound for farm-based AD plant in Ireland

9 June 2020

For an AD/Biogas plant in Ireland, Landia has manufactured one of its longest ever Long-Shaft Chopper Pumps – for a slurry pit that is 5.25m deep.

The order was won by DPS Ltd, Landia’s exclusive distributor for Ireland and Northern Ireland. It will see the long-shaft chopper pump used in a reception pit, where it will blend cow slurry with other imported media, before pumping it onwards to the primary digester. 

DPS General Manager Austin Kennedy said: “The application is very challenging and would normally require an external tractor-mounted agitator and separate means of conveying the feedstock. But with the Landia solution, effective mixing and trouble-free pumping is achieved with just the one unit, therefore reducing capital expenditure, operating costs and maintenance time.”

Designed with its inlet on top of the impeller housing, the Landia Long-Shaft Chopper Pump benefits from having its fan-cooled motor mounted at the opposite end of the drive shaft, outside the slurry.

This Ireland-bound pump doesn’t hold the record though for the longest ever Landia Long-Shaft Chopper Pump. That particular accolade goes to a unit supplied for eastern Europe in 2009, which was over 7m long.

For more information, please contact:

Landia UK Ltd
Waymills Industrial Estate
Whitchurch
Shropshire
SY13 1TT
Tel:  01948 661200
Fax:  01948 661201
Email: info@landia.co.uk
Web:  www.landia.co.uk
PandCT.com are not responsible for the content of submitted or externally produced articles and images.
Click here to email PandCT about any errors or omissions contained within this article.
     
Send this page
To send this page to a colleague or friend,
fill in the email addresses below...
Your email address
Their email address:
Page to be sent: shownews.asp?ID=55927

Company gateway pages
for Landia UK Ltd:
FREE Information on the products in this article
To request more information,
fill in your email address below.
Your email address
 
     
Bookmark and Share
Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing
(c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd  |  Reg. no 3733110  |  Email Editor  |  Email Webmaster  |  Sitemap  |  Privacy Policy