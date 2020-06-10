Wednesday 10/6/2020

Case Studies

Hand sanitiser dispenser manufacturer demands rugged enclosures



9 June 2020



The maker of a new hand sanitiser dispenser has partnered with Spelsberg to develop a highly resilient, lockable dispenser to meet the demands of the Coronavirus crisis. Hermes, manufacturer of the HandClean 2020 sanitiser dispenser, has selected Spelsberg’s GEOS enclosure for its high strength and lockable design.



In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, the German hygiene technology manufacturer, Hermes, has developed an innovative hand sanitiser dispenser for use in the public domain. The contactless design provides a hands-free application to maximise hygiene safety. The dispenser, which is also available in the UK, will be used in public areas including shopping centres, banks, reception areas and schools, through to commercial and industrial buildings as well as building sites.



The dispenser has to be highly robust in order to withstand impacts expected in high footfall public areas and demanding industrial environments. Hermes selected Spelsberg because of the high impact resistance of its GEOS enclosures which are constructed from high strength polycarbonate and meet the IK09 standard. IK09, one of the highest industrial impact ratings, means that Spelsberg GEOS enclosures are tested to withstand the impact of 5kg dropped from a height of 200mm. Installed in public areas, it was also important that the enclosure was safe from a design standard and the GEOS enclosure helps fulfil this need with rounded edges rather than sharp right angles.



As the sanitiser dispenser will be positioned in public areas, it’s crucial that the enclosures can be locked to prevent removal or contamination of the sanitiser in order to optimise public safety. The GEOS enclosure includes a robust locking mechanism which prevents unauthorised access. Various locking mechanisms are available for use with GEOS dependent on the level of security required in addition to standard cam lock or pivoted levers. The door itself is transparent, which enables easy monitoring of sanitiser level for replacement, with grey also available for doors and covers.



Installation of the Hermes HandClean 2020 sanitiser is achieved through wall mounting or stand mounting, with small and large sizes available in each variant. GEOS can be mounted via keyhole or a variety of optional external fastenings including mast fitting. Enclosures can also be interconnected thanks to their modular design and the modular approach continues internally with tool-free installation of standard rails, assembly plates and slide-in partition walls for flexibility and ease of design layout.



The Hermes sanitiser can also be located outside thanks to the GEOS enclosure which meets IP66/67, making it completely dust tight and resistant to high pressure water jets or, at the highest rating, complete submersion for up to 30 minutes. This feature is aided by Drain Protect channels which move moisture away from potential access points. The construction also means no corrosion after mechanical processing and the enclosure is UV-resistant.



GEOS is available as an empty enclosure or cabinet form in sizes from 300mm x 180mm up to 400mm x 226mm. Spelsberg’s UK team also provides bespoke precision CNC machining carried out on-site and further customised solutions include printing, wiring, testing and packaging.



For more information, please contact:



Chris Lloyd

Spelsberg els UK Ltd

Unit 1B

Queensway Business Park

Hadley Park West

Telford

Shropshire

TF1 6AL

Tel: +44 (0)1952 605849

Fax: +44 (0)1952 670814

Email: cll@spelsberg.co.uk

