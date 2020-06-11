Thursday 11/6/2020

Daily News Print this page GDA INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM CONFERENCE SET TO RECONVENE IN SEPTEMBER 2021



11 June 2020



Coronavirus has far-reaching impact, event moved to end of Q3 of 2021



After careful deliberation on the economic impacts of COVID-19 and to safeguard the health of all participants, staff & contractors, the Gulf Downstream Association (GDA) announces the decision to postpone the GDA International Downstream Conference and Exhibition which was due to take place in Bahrain from 20-22 October 2020. The new date is 14-16 September 2021 at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre.



Our main event supporter, the National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA) of Bahrain also backs this decision, with the objective of welcoming guests back to Bahrain once the pandemic is well under control.



We understand the gravity of the situation for all downstream professionals who utilize the GDA flagship event as a platform to grow their business, accelerate their professional development, make meaningful connections, and gather to capitalise on downstream turning points.



We also bear a responsibility to our exhibitors and partners, who make considerable investments in everything from the build to sponsoring networking events.



“Rescheduling this premier downstream event at a prudent time will enable us to come back stronger based on the experiences, insights, lessons learned and extraordinary stories of resilience emanating from this unique crisis” said, Ebrahim Talib, Deputy Chief Executive, BAPCO; GDA Conference Chairman.



Audah Al Ahmadi, Secretary General of the Gulf Downstream Association also added that, “As a common voice for the downstream industry, our founding mission has always been to bring all the players together under one roof. During this testing time, we urge everyone to collaborate and share solutions until we put this pandemic behind us. This crisis is a litmus test of our operability; together let us demonstrate our adaptability, resilience, responsiveness and relevance.”



With its theme, “Downstream Turning Points – Capitalising on Tranformation”, GDA will offer the energy industry a unique platform to share lessons, solutions, and ideas for a new world when it reconvenes in 2021.



Energising the downstream network in the Middle East



After its inaugural edition in 2018, GDA International Downstream Conference and Exhibition cemented its position as the platform for downstream professionals, bringing together key players in the GCC including international stakeholders from operators, technology providers, policy-makers and academia with the sole purpose of strengthening the downstream industry and capitalizing on available opportunities.



The strategic event addresses carbon capture, tech-driven transformations, disruptions and 3D manufacturing among other topics through a comprehensive technical programme and exhibition, featuring 200 exhibitors from over 50 countries who are at the forefront of downstream innovation.



The event’s current sponsors are Saudi Aramco, Advanced Refining Technologies (ART), Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company (LUBEREF), Haldor Topsoe, Honeywell UOP, SATORP, Saudi Aramco Jubail Refinery Company (SASREF), Saudi Aramco Mobil Refinery Company Ltd. (SAMREF), YOKOGAWA, Axens, and W.R. Grace and Co. among others.



For more information, please visit: www.gdaconference.org Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy