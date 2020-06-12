Daily News Print this page Electronic Temperature Instruments launches ‘Rainbow NHS thermometer’



£10 of every sold ‘Charity Thermapen Rainbow NHS thermometer’ goes directly to the NHS



Electronic Temperature Instruments (ETI), the UK’s largest digital thermometer manufacturer and exporter of electronic thermometers and temperature probes, has launched a limited edition charity thermometer with £10 of each individual sale going directly to the NHS Charities Together. The Thermapen Rainbow NHS thermometer incorporates a reduced tip, stainless steel probe that allows the temperature of food to be measured accurately in just 3 seconds, making it one of the fastest reading contact thermometers on the market.



The casing of the Thermapen Rainbow NHS thermometer is splash proof and the rubber seal minimises the risk of the ingress of water, dust or food. Additionally, the casing includes Biomaster Antimicrobial Technology, which is incorporated into every ETI Thermapen product during the manufacturing process. This ensures lifelong protection against the risk of bacterial cross contamination and has proven to reduce the growth of bacteria such as E.Coli, Salmonella and Campylobacter by up to 99.99%



With all the benefits of a Thermapen Classic, the Thermapen Rainbow NHS thermometer also incorporates a large digital display with a precise read-out of temperature over the range of -49.9 to 299.9 °C.



Peter Webb comments: “We are committed to showing our appreciation to the NHS staff and volunteers who continue to display tremendous dedication during these challenging times. The launch of the Rainbow Thermapen is simply our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the NHS who are working tirelessly up and down the country. Furthermore, our ‘Thank you NHS’ flag will continue to fly high outside our building as a show of support and a reminder of the daily sacrifices NHS staff continue to make, working on the frontline.”



For more information, please visit:

thermapen.co.uk/thermapen-thermometers/162-charity-thermapen-with-nhs-donation.html