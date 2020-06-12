Daily News Print this page Advantech joins Prodapt’s Open Virtual Exchange



12 June 2020



Advantech has announced a strategic partnership with Prodapt, a leading consulting, technology & network services provider to the Digital Service Provider (DSP) industry, and joined its Open Virtual Exchange (OVX) marketplace. Prodapt’s OVX will host and offer system integration support to Advantech’s industry leading white-box solutions as a ready-to-test and deploy uCPE and SD-WAN platforms with wide 5G/4G LTE/MPLS/broadband connectivity options for software defined-Branch rollouts.



The Prodapt-Advantech partnership will enable DSPs to accelerate their end-to-end service lifecycle of virtual network service offerings while leveraging Prodapt’s network automation framework, vendor agnostic SD-WAN portal to enable hybrid SD-WAN (network-based, or OTT) solutions and facilitate seamless migrations to next-generation SD-WAN and Secure Access Service edge (SASE) solutions.



“We are delighted to have Advantech as one of the partners of the Open Virtual Exchange,” said Rajiv Papneja, SVP of Network Services, Prodapt. “Our DSP customers are looking for flexible options at the network edge, and Advantech’s converged edge, cloud gateways with more processor headroom, encryption throughput and dynamic connectivity scale-in/out fulfills that ask for any site from small to extra-large.”



“It’s time to take enterprise network transformation to the next level,” said James Yang, VP Cloud IoT Group, Advantech. “The industry now has a solid foundation based on white-box uCPE from global players like Advantech. Broad support for ZTP, SD-WAN and mainstream VNFs is table stakes. The future lies in enabling MANO and Automation frameworks from partners like Prodapt to run any permutation of underlying infrastructure which will help service providers differentiate from competition.”



Prodapt’s OVX aims to empower DSPs & virtual edge vendors with 360-degree partnership offering solutions engineering, technology lab-as-a-service, and development services while bringing DSPs, solution providers and users under one umbrella. Through the OVX offering, DSPs can accelerate the launch of new digital services.



Advantech’s feature-flexible uCPE designs provide the range of white-box platforms needed by service providers to transform the network using new disaggregated models. uCPE and NFV extend the cloud to the enterprise edge where technologies such as SD-WAN, IoT and vRAN enable a converged edge architecture securely connecting people and things.



Prodapt’s Open Virtual Exchange framework leveraging Advantech’s SD-WAN & uCPE white boxes is immediately available for DSP evaluation.



For more information, please visit: www.advantech.com/nc