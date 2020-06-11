Thursday 11/6/2020

10 June 2020



The Smart Way to Learn About Smart Manufacturing: The Second Virtual Event from Rockwell Automation Brings Technologies to Life Online



On 23 June 2020, Rockwell Automation is hosting its second VirtualConnect event.



In May, in response to limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rockwell Automation ran its first online technology event: VirtualConnect. It featured two tracks of video presentations, complete with live Q&A from the speakers; a fully virtualised show floor, with access to experts and specialists from across the industry; and the opportunity to network with peers from around the globe.



VirtualConnect brings all the benefits of a live event direct to your desk, offering real-time access to technical specialists and interactive video presentations with the latest news in Smart Manufacturing.



“When we ask our customers what’s holding back their digital transformation, one of the top issues is their people – they simply don’t know how to do it. Technical training, like you’ll find at this event, will help you keep up to date with the rapid changes in today’s technology. It will also help you understand how digitalisation can work for your business.”



Susana Gonzalez, President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Rockwell Automation.



Off to a Strong Start



This original virtual event was a great success, attracting more than 1,300 attendees, logging in from 77 countries. Between them, they viewed more than 6,000 videos, downloaded more than 15,000 documents, and generated around 1,600 chat messages.



Building on that success, you can now register for the second virtual event, scheduled for 23 June 2020. Introducing more presentations, more speakers and an expanded show floor, visitors will have even greater opportunities to learn more about smart manufacturing and to network with both peers and industry experts.



What to Expect



After a welcome speech from Jan Van Den Bossche, director of product business units EMEA at Rockwell Automation, on the technologies transforming industry, the company’s technical specialists will deliver interactive video presentations focused on how smart technologies can help users capture data and make better decisions that increase productivity and optimise operational efficiencies.



This time, the virtual experience is organised into three tracks: the smart machine journey, the smart operations journey, and the digital transformation journey. Attendees will learn how augmented reality, digital twins, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) are creating new opportunities for manufacturers to increase their performance by leveraging smart devices to expand their current operations. The agenda details sessions and topics, including:



- Meeting demands with flexible manufacturing

- How to solve critical manufacturing issues through Connected Services

- Smart sensing devices for better asset utilisation

- Safety and security in the Industrial Internet of Things

- Turning raw data into useful information



The virtual show floor features digital booths from Rockwell Automation and its partners. Attendees can chat in real time with automation experts to gain a deeper understanding of the products and solutions featured in the VirtualConnect presentations. Technical specialists and presenters will be on-hand throughout the event to answer questions.



Additionally, visitors can visit the virtual booths of Rockwell Automation partners, including Bihl+Wiedemann, Cisco, Claroty, Grace Technologies, Posital Fraba. ProSoft Technology, Softing, Spectrum Controls, Stratus, to explore complimentary products and solutions.



Registration



Registration

Registration is open now for the event on 23 June 2020. Additional events will be scheduled for September and November. Sessions will be recorded and available to registrants after the event. Learn more.