12 June 2020



Ring-geared mill drive systems from ABB will improve safety, reliability and efficiency



Technology leader ABB has entered into an agreement with Zijin Mining Group to install its state-of-the-art ring-geared mill drives and control systems at Veliki Krivelj Copper Mine – a surface mining operation with an annual ore processing capacity of 2.5 million tons.



Veliki Krivelj, located in Borski, Serbia, was acquired by Zijin Mining Group in 2018 as part of a deal with Serbia's Bor Copper Mine, which included three open-pit mines, an underground mine and a smelter. The US$350 million investment is one of China’s largest investments in Serbia to date. Zijin Mining Group expects to invest 200 million euros to transform and expand the existing production capacity of Serbia's Bor copper mine and smelter.



As part of the modernization project, ABB will provide ring-geared mill drives and intelligent control systems for one SAG mill (2x6.5MW) and one ball mill (2x7.5MW), including electric control systems, drives, motors, transformers and end-to-end services which will increase productivity, reduce downtime and boost energy efficiency.



ABB’s solution provides dual pinion mill drives, frozen charge detection, controlled roll back, automatic positioning, variable speed and cascade monitoring functionalities. The dual pinion mill drive is a variable speed technology which will effect low mechanical stress impact on the pinion and ring gear by realizing precise load sharing between the two motors of each mill.



“ABB's mill solutions reduce energy consumption, reduce mechanical stress, improve the service life of equipment, and boost operational performance,” remarked Stephen Zhu, lead of ABB Mining, Aluminum and Cement in North Asia and China.



ABB has worked with Zijin Mining since 2018 providing strategic consultancy, project expertise and drawing on ABB's track record in supplying total integrated solutions to the mining industry across electrification, automation, digital, drives and motors and infrastructure. In 2019, ABB supported Zijin on both the phase III technological upgrading project of Xinjiang Zijin Zinc Industry Co., Ltd and the Majdanpek (MS) copper mine in Serbia.



Haibo Jing, head of ABB Process Industries, North Asia and China said: "We are glad to be working with Zijin Mining on the Veliki Krivelj copper mine project and to be bringing our technology to further support the success of the company in their 'Belt and Road Initiative.'



