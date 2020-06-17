Wednesday 17/6/2020

15 June 2020



Manufacturers are urged to use this time to upskill teams, increase business competitiveness and prepare for post-Coronavirus opportunities



Employees can continue to train while being paid under the government furlough scheme1

A quarter2 is already turning to online training to improve knowledge and job security

UK manufacturers are urged to upskill and “get fit” to compete for new business in post-Covid diversified supply chains

Industry Forum launches new virtual training courses



A lack of job security has led to a quarter2 (24%) of the UK workforce to turn to online courses to learn new skills or expand current knowledge during the Coronavirus, according to a recent survey by The Open University.



The research found that half (49%) of all current UK workers have been affected by uncertainty; and five million (14%)3 expect the pandemic to have dramatically changed the skills required to fulfil their roles by the time they return to work. Survey participants also urged employers to give direction as to which courses are best to ensure new skills become valued assets.



Industry Forum – the UK’s only JIPM certified consultancy for Total Productive Maintenance – has reacted to the current working environment by launching virtual, instructor-led courses as well as a range of self-directed, online 'e-learning' modules.



A number of Industry Forum’s most popular training courses are now available remotely. The instructor-led courses have been adapted to make them interactive and engaging when delivered digitally, and to provide full certification.



“The post-Coronavirus redesign of global supply chains to become more diversified will bring new opportunities for UK manufacturers. The winning companies will have skilled workforces that are adept at using technology and switching to new ways of working. With the latest launch of courses, delivered by our top experts, Industry Forum is continuing its drive to deliver relevant, world-class training across every manufacturing discipline,” says Paul Heard, CEO at Industry Forum.



The following courses are available immediately via www.industryforum.co.uk/about/support-digitally/



Virtual, instructor led courses:



Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) Training – Successful Asset Start-up – Risks and recovery

Mobilising your Supply Chain – Supplier, Inventory and customer order management

Supply Chain Management Training – Inventory & MRP/Planning

Green Belt Training

Team Leader Essentials Training

NPI Essentials Training

NPI Project Management Training

‘E-learning’, self-directed online modules:



APICS Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP)

APICS Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM)

APICS Certified in Logistics, Transportation & Distribution (CLTD)

In addition to these courses which are suitable for any manufacturing sector business, Industry Forum also offers a number of automotive and aerospace-specific courses digitally, details of which can be found on its website.



Recent research showed that 54% prefer to learn at the point of need (to have the option to learn what they want when they want), 94% prefer to learn at their own speed and 78% are excited to use technology for learning. The benefits for employers, include proactive use of current downtime, reduction in the effort and cost of learning, as well as admin involved in trying to manage large numbers of employees into the same room at the same time.



Industry Forum helps major global manufacturers understand, optimise and improve both manufacturing capability and business performance. Over 250 organisations in 30 countries trust Industry Forum to deliver and maintain sustainable improvement.



