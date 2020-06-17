Wednesday 17/6/2020

Daily News Print this page Servomex webinar takes expert look at oxygen analysis for healthcare environment safety



15 June 2020



The increased use of ventilators in healthcare facilities presents a significant risk of combustion through oxygen enrichment that needs to be addressed to avoid any major incidents.



On June 17, Servomex, the global experts in gas analysis, will be hosting a webinar which addresses this issue and offers solutions on how to monitor oxygen.



Product experts from the company’s Purity & Specialty (P&S) division will lead the discussion, examining the role of oxygen sensing and detection in healthcare environments, from delivery to patient care.



Topics covered will include ways to improve safety, efficiency and medical gas quality at hospitals, care homes, and other healthcare facilities.

They will also examine the part that oxygen plays in healthcare, from its arrival at the site to its use in wards and other rooms, and the various testing points involved.



In addition, the use of gas sensing and early detection equipment to identify dangerous oxygen enrichment in ambient conditions will be explored.

This latest event in the Servomex Expert Solutions Webinar Series takes place on June 17. Two webinars will be held, one at 0930 BST and the other at 1530 BST, in order to allow participants from a variety of time zones to take part.



Mike Proctor, P&S Business Unit Director at Servomex said: “This webinar will have essential information for anyone involved with oxygen in healthcare applications, including medical gas suppliers, ventilator manufacturers and end-use healthcare staff.



“Our aim is for it not only to be educational, but also to open up discussion about the best ways to improve oxygen sensing and detection within these applications in the future. We urge our customers not to miss out.”



