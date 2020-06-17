Wednesday 17/6/2020

Daily News Print this page Multidisciplinary engineers adi Group appoints new MD of specialist electrical division



15 June 2020



Birmingham-based multidisciplinary engineering company, adi Group, has signalled it is open for business and ready to meet these challenging times with the appointment of a new managing director for its specialist electrical division, adi Electrical.



Graham George joins the Kings Norton business from Briggs & Forrester Group, with over 30 years’ management and directorial experience in multiple sectors under his belt, having overseen projects at the regional, national and international levels.



His successful track record as both a leader and business development specialist caught the attention of adi before the pandemic and are now set to galvanise the adi Electrical team during this period of uncertainty.



Graham explained the objectives he aims to meet in the months and years ahead, saying “This is a challenging time for everyone, so I see several aspects to my role. On the operational side, the health and wellbeing of our teams and our partners is paramount, so we have to ensure we navigate new complexities in ways that still guarantee the first-class delivery people know and expect from us.



”That means harnessing the great ingenuity I have already seen at adi to find smarter solutions for our partners in what is a very fluid environment. Many of them are playing a vital role in the national effort at the moment, so our job is to enable them, wherever and however possible.



“To that end, it’s a real positive that adi Electrical can draw on the diverse skillsets we have in the Group, with over 30 engineering disciplines at our disposal. So, a big part of my work will be to ensure adi Electrical’s teams dovetail seamlessly with those of other divisions and that the wonderful culture we have here is strengthened further.



“The move was agreed a few months ago but we’re in a different world now, so it’s a strange time to join. But, for me, that will make the undoubted challenges ahead even more professionally rewarding to surmount. I’m hoping to make an early and sustained impact.”



Graham succeeds adi Group founder and CEO, Alan Lusty, who has acted as interim caretaker of the role of adi Electrical managing director. Alan, who has overseen continued growth since establishing the company in 1990, is confident the electrical division has found the right individual.



He said, “We identified Graham before the pandemic hit and he was an exceptional fit for our ambitions then. But, in this new scenario, his leadership skills, his customer-centric approach and his experience, particularly in the electrical and building services sectors, tell us he’s absolutely equipped to deal with whatever the future holds.



“He’s hit the ground running and his influence is already clear to see. I’d like to welcome Graham on board and wish him all the best for a long and fruitful association with adi Group.”



For more information, please contact:



adi Group Ltd

66 Melchett Road

Kings Norton Business Centre

Kings Norton

Birmingham

B30 3HX

Tel: +44 (0) 121 451 2255

Fax: +44 (0) 121 459 1415

Email: info@adiltd.co.uk

