Wednesday 17/6/2020

Daily News Print this page New Waukesha Cherry-Burrell Certified Repair Centre in Australia



15 June 2020



Superior Pump Technologies (SPT), based in Chipping Norton, NSW, is the first SPX FLOW channel partner in Australia to achieve Certified Repair Centre status for Waukesha Cherry-Burrell® (WCB) product lines.



SPT has been an authorized distributor of WCB products for five years. During this time, its engineers have received in depth training on the pump range and have proved themselves time and again by solving difficult process applications utilising WCB positive displacement pumps.



To achieve certified status, service technicians from SPT completed training programs at SPX FLOW’s manufacturing facility in Delavan, Wisconsin. SPT also upgraded its workshop to accommodate the special tools required to carry out certified repairs of WCB pumps and increased its genuine spare parts inventory to exceed the levels required to pass a certified repair shop audit.



Australian owners of WCB pumps can now take advantage of local certified repairs, carried out by factory trained and certified technicians, using high accuracy tools and fitting only genuine spare parts. Repairs from the SPT workshop will restore pumps to factory specified clearances, ensuring continued optimized performance. Having this service within Australia means customers can benefit from local spares inventory and fast repair turnaround. All parts and repairs are backed by a 12-month warranty.



SPT is the only company in Australia that can offer SPX FLOW certified service for WCB pumps. Owners of WCB pumps are strongly recommended to utilise certified repair centres to ensure ongoing equipment reliability, quality and speed of repairs.



For more information, please visit: www.spxflow.com