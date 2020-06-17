Wednesday 17/6/2020

16 June 2020



Industrial automation specialist Sewtec Automation has launched a new video consultation service to assist businesses seeking to optimise their manufacturing and process capabilities during the pandemic.



The service has been introduced in response to the number of manufacturers and process-led organisations finding it challenging to coordinate site visits from external suppliers during lockdown.



Sewtec Automation’s new consultation format ensures those looking for support with their process automation requirements can discuss them via video with a member of the company’s sales team.



Sewtec Automation invents, designs, manufactures, installs and commissions bespoke industrial automation systems for global blue-chip clients in the pharmaceutical, medical, food and beverage, personal care, pet food and tobacco industries. More than 85 per cent of the company’s sales are exports and its clients include Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Imperial Tobacco, Tata Global Beverages and Hershey.



Senior executives, managers and engineers in need of advice and support regarding optimising manufacturing or production processes can get in touch with Sewtec Automation using the contact form on the company’s website, and choosing their preferred video conference platform. A member of Sewtec Automation’s sales team will then respond within 24 hours to confirm a date and time for the consultation.



On the launch of the new service, Sewtec Automation’s head of sales, Andy Perks, said: “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we’re finding that many suppliers of critical products and services remain as driven as ever to optimise their processes.



“By offering the option of a video consultation, we aim to help these businesses to quickly identify how their operations could be made more effective through an increased reliance on automation.



“While a video consultation does not remove the need for an on-site audit altogether, it does at least allow businesses to start a conversation with the ultimate aim of exploring how a bespoke automation system can improve both production rate and quality.”



Based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, Sewtec Automation employs around 115 people and recently relocated to a new 75,000 sq ft design and manufacturing facility near junction 40 of the M1.



