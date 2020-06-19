Friday 19/6/2020

17 June 2020



There was a time when we could only measure in centimetres and millimetres, now we can measure at sub-micron and nano level. Our yearning for ever smaller technology is driving big innovation in manufacturing technology. However, can space limitations prevent the small from delivering mighty power? Here, Dave Walsha, commercial development officer at precision drive system supplier EMS Ltd, shares his insights in achieving small yet powerful technology.



Increasingly stringent efficiency regulations and progressively smaller electronic devices have driven the need for smaller motors. In fact, the world’s smallest motor measures just one nanometre across. However, many modern engineering advancements require small motors that also have high torque and faster actuation times.



Small motors are beneficial in manufacturing applications where low weight is advantageous, such as in robotic precision grippers, and in applications where space is limited, such as in assembly machines. However, in these applications, size must not compromise performance — whether that’s ensuring precision grippers quickly manipulate products or assembly machines take up minimal space.



Small but mighty

Small and powerful motors play a key role increasing factory efficiency. Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to produce more product in a shorter time frame. Facility managers who choose automated machinery and robots powered by small motors will increase efficiency and working capacity.



In conveyer belts, micromotors are small enough to be completely encased within the conveyer, leaving only the belt exposed. This allows products to move along a smooth, clear surface without disruption that could cause damage. The more compact design of the conveyer saves space while increasing efficiency.



Assembly machines must manufacture complex electronic products, such as printed circuit boards, quickly and on a mass scale. Design engineers who choose small and lightweight motors for assembly machines will allow the machines to move more quickly and take up less factory floor space.



Robotic precision grippers are tasked with quickly and accurately manipulating small parts along the production line. Engineers who design these grippers with micromotors, rather than traditional compressed air, eliminate the need for complicated supportive infrastructure while maintaining speed and precision.



Sizing up your components

Design engineers must purposely design each motor component to achieve high power with small size and low weight. High power magnets create a stronger magnetic field, which in turn increases torque. A high copper fill in the motor further increases torque by providing more conducting material and therefore a higher energy input.



The bearing type used in a motor can have a large impact on size and power. Choosing the right bearing will also affect the amount of friction generated from moving parts and the resulting rotational speeds. Ball bearings in particular can reduce friction while withstanding high loads and have a small diameter. Ensuring all motor components are densely packed together within tight tolerances will further reduce motor size.



EMS supplies a wide range of FAULHABER miniature brushed and brushless motors, with sizes ranging from 3mm to 44mm in diameter. The motor systems are modular, so engineers can choose from different components, such as motors and gearboxes, to form an optimised combination to suit power and space requirements. Furthermore, if standard options aren’t suitable, EMS provides a bespoke manufacturing service that enables the production of a high power actuation system to maximise the performance available from a specific space envelope.



Whether it’s ensuring safe transport of products on conveyer belts or increasing assembly machine speed, small technology is driving great engineering advancements. However, while size is important, so is power. Engineers can miniaturise equipment while improving performance by using small, high power motors — helping to increase factory efficiency.



