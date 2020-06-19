Friday 19/6/2020

17 June 2020



Stratus Partner Program increases sales and services opportunities for channel partners through training, certification, resources and a partner portal



Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, unveiled a new Partner Program that provides its channel partners access to a broader range of valuable services and resources to help them generate new revenue opportunities while delivering valuable Edge Computing solutions to their customers.



The new program offers unique tools to loyal partners committed to delivering Stratus computing platforms to their customers and creates a more extensive network of highly engaged partners. The program helps Stratus’ channel partners provide their end-users, system integrators and value added-resellers with valuable Edge Computing platforms, services and consulting needed to achieve peak performance of business-critical applications and operations.



“With the ever-changing world of computing and digital transformation, comes the need to consistently provide exceptional services for customers who require the continuous monitoring and real-time capabilities that edge solutions offer. Supplying customers with best-in-class edge technology has been a top priority through our decade long partnership with Stratus,” Gary Tillery, Director, Technology & Alliance Partners at AVEVA. “Our work with Stratus has allowed our customers to benefit from many operational advantages within their edge infrastructures. We’re committed to the continual collaboration with the Stratus team on our shared goal to deliver edge solutions that make the journey towards digitisation seamless for customers.”



“Customers are under pressure to improve their operations through optimised hardware, software and services that prevent downtime, guarantee data security and integrity, and achieve a better total cost of ownership,” added Susan Roche, General Manager at SolutionsPT. “Stratus and their partner program help SolutionsPT deliver reliable, easy to use, and innovative Edge to Enterprise solutions that allow customers to empower their workforce, better manage their operations, and meet these requirements.”



“In this turbulent business climate, Stratus is agile and decisive in addressing partner’s needs and creating a competitive yet fair structure to thrive in the marketplace,” said Hun Leng Loo, Sales and Marketing Director at HoST, a Sonepar company. “Stratus supports our mission of providing customers smart, secure and turnkey automation and maintenance solutions that increase productivity, reduce downtime, streamline workloads, and drive cost savings.”



“Achieving OEE consistently and now remotely is critical for our infrastructure and manufacturing customers, especially those deemed essential. InSource is focused on delivering solutions that can be quickly and reliably deployed with almost immediate ROI and minimal capital investment. For nearly 20 years, Stratus platforms have been an integral part of those solutions. Stratus is a valued partner, and we are excited about the new partner program because it will add more value to our solutions,” said Aaron Evans, Vice President at InSource Solutions.



Included in the Channel Partner Program is an improved deal registration process that rewards a partner’s ability to drive business and makes available a “Stratus Ready” resource for technology partnerships where certified integrations and bundling of Stratus platforms are required. The program’s new multi-tier approach also allows customers to easily determine a partner’s ability to perform service-related activities. Through a process-driven approach, partners can achieve new levels of expertise and knowledge to help them become Edge Computing experts. With the support of this program, partners can identify and generate increased revenue opportunities to help their businesses grow.



“Stratus is proud of our collaborative approach to helping partners and our mutual customers succeed in the Edge Computing space. We believe that our partners are fundamental to helping customers achieve their digital transformation goals,” said Jason Dietrich, chief revenue officer at Stratus. “Stratus is committed to supporting our partners and cultivating relationships that provide unprecedented value for end-users. This program is an important part of our collaboration.”



“Our channel partners work tirelessly to guarantee their customers benefit from superior computing platforms that achieve continuous availability and predictable performance with minimal risk. The new Stratus partner program is customer focused and provides our partners with tools to help them win and support projects more effectively,” said Mike Bradshaw, senior director of global channels and partner ecosystem at Stratus. “The extensive training and certifications offered through the program greatly expands partners’ expertise and enhances their ability to address customers’ edge compute needs.”



Complementing the Partner Program is the Stratus Partner Portal, which provides channel partners access all the information required for success. This exclusive partner resource provides enhanced lead management capabilities, deal registration management, valuable sales enablement resources, and simplified access to tools and training. The portal assists partners in driving business and provides valuable education and certifications for them to use throughout the sales cycle.



