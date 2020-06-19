Friday 19/6/2020

18 June 2020



Essentra Components know that the performance of your circuit will depend greatly on how it’s laid out on the PCB, and that poor PCB layout can cause function and reliability problems. To save time and problems they suggest therefore that designing your PCB needs to start before the actual process of ideation, definition and validation.



This updated Essentra Components guide to efficient PCB design shows how you can improve the overall product by allowing electronic design engineers to ensure compatibility among the project hardware. The guide is available at www.essentracomponents.com/en-gb/news/guides/how-to-efficiently-design-your-pcb.



They suggest that design and prototyping should begin with consideration of the design software, fabrication and component density, then matters of trace width calculation and a choice of SMT or Through Hole technology. The guide addresses how to avoid errors in landing patterns, deal with component fit, consider the positioning of specialist components such as decoupling capacitors, so leading on to optimising the layout of switching regulators and concerns of blind and buried vias.



They offer free component samples and free download of component CAD designs as well as other related articles for free download.

