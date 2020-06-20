 
Saturday 20/6/2020

Manufacturers urged to recognise and celebrate successes of the sector

19 June 2020

Now in its 12th year, the esteemed Make UK awards acknowledge and reward the extraordinary work of the UK manufacturing sector. The 2020 Make UK Awards seek to recognise leading lights within the manufacturing industry, looking for those apprentices and businesses that have made significant contributions across the industry.

With categories across business units, ranging from Innovation, Energy & Sustainability, Health & Safety and this year’s new categories - Manufacturing Matters and SME of the Year, the awards put the spotlight on the UK’s leading manufacturers. Along with business specific awards there are 5 separate apprenticeship awards, aimed at rewarding individuals that have done the most to seize the training and development opportunities presented to them.

Judged regionally and nationally by independent industry experts, this rigorous competition shines a light on the very best manufacturers and initiatives across a range of categories – rewarding change, innovation, best practice, and people.

Free to enter and open to all manufacturers, business entrants can apply to multiple categories along with nominating leading apprentices within their business. This year’s virtual programme means application, judging and awards ceremonies will all take place online. Closing date for submission is Friday 3rd July.

For more information, please contact:

Make UK
Tel:  0207 654 1540
Email: awards@makeuk.org
Web:  www.webuk.org
