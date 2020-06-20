Saturday 20/6/2020

Daily News Print this page Seeq Expands Support for Oil & Gas Industry with WITSML and CygNet Connectors



19 June 2020



Seeq's expanded support for oil & gas industry data storage systems enables advanced analytics and faster data-based decision making in the current challenging environment.



Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and industrial internet of things (IIoT) advanced analytics software, announces availability of Seeq connectors to CygNet enterprise SCADA and WITSML data storage systems. Seeq's comprehensive set of applications for analyzing process manufacturing data include Workbench for easy to use advanced analytics, Organizer for publishing insights in reports and dashboards, and Data Lab for accessing Python libraries. Seeq applications empower engineers and subject matter experts to rapidly investigate, collaborate, and share insights to improve operations and business outcomes.



According to CygNet, their SCADA platform is designed specifically for the oil & gas industry, provides a quick launch that collapses deployment time, saves millions of dollars in implementation costs, reduces IT project risk, and delivers the industry's fastest time to value. Customers using Seeq together with CygNet will be able to achieve faster insights with predictive, diagnostic, and descriptive analytics.



Wellsite Information Transfer Markup Language (WITSML) is an industry initiative to provide open, non-proprietary standard interfaces for data transmission from rig sites to the offices of operators, oilfield service companies, and integrators. It is also used to share information among partners, vendors, and government agencies.



"Seeq connectivity to these oil & gas industry data sources will help companies tap advanced analytics for data-based decision making at a critical time in the industry," says Will Knight, Global Lead for Seeq Partner Programs. "The need for innovation is tremendous, so we appreciate the efforts of our system integrator partners, such as TIGA, to assist customers in unlocking the value in their data."



TIGA, based in Houston, Texas, is a system integrator with a deep understanding of the specific challenges of oil & gas customers seeking insights in untapped silos of data. "We help our clients use CygNet and Seeq to capitalize on their data to drive innovation, transformation and cost savings in their organizations," says John Miller, President of ​TIGA. "Furthermore, the WITSML connector will enable access to the operational data landscape, driving value and savings for our clients."



The opportunity for operators using Seeq with WITSML systems is extending the value initially gained from initiatives to aggregate and visualize well data. Seeq support for WITSML empowers end users by overcoming the lack of time and tools for engineers to complete more advanced investigation and analytics initiatives. Process engineers and subject matter experts will now be able to analyze current and past drilling, completions and well intervention campaigns, for example to perform root cause analysis on equipment failure and optimize performance



All of the browser-based Seeq applications—Organizer, Workbench, and Data Lab—connect to a shared Seeq server to enable collaboration, access connected data sources, and enable administrative control. For example, graphics created in Data Lab may be viewed in Organizer Topics, data modeled in Workbench may be accessed by Data Lab users, and Data Lab algorithm results are available for use in the other Seeq applications.



"Seeq continues to release compelling analytics solutions for customers in process manufacturing and Industry 4.0 engagements," comments Janice Abel, Principal Analyst at ARC Advisory Group. "The need for the faster and better insights provided by Seeq is a consistent requirement for customers investing in IIoT and Smart Manufacturing."



Seeq announced in December, 2019, it had achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency status and that its advanced analytics solution was available in the AWS Marketplace. Seeq is also available as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application on Microsoft Azure and in the Azure Marketplace. In addition to AWS and Microsoft Azure support, Seeq partners with many process automation vendors to support on premise deployments by connecting to systems sold by OSIsoft, Siemens, GE, ABB, Honeywell,



For more information, please visit: www.seeq.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy