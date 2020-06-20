Daily News Print this page New ROTRONIC Catalogue - Available Now!



19 June 2020



The latest ROTRONIC catalogue features all the current products for our many measurement parameters with technical specifications; QR Codes to view Rotronic informative videos, and useful explanatory measurement theory.



Download a copy now – click here



#Temperature #Humidity #Moisture #Meteorology #Indoor CO2 #Differential Pressure #Water Activity



ROTRONIC manufactures an extensive range of precision measurement devices that can be relied upon. Sensor types are available for any application including ATEX rated dust and gas hazardous environments.



For continuous environmental monitoring, with all data available securely anywhere and on any device, the validated Rotronic Monitoring System (RMS) can provide the solution. Additional parameters can be monitored with easy sensor integration e.g. oxygen. RMS is fully modular and can easily be extended as monitoring requirements change.



Calibration Accessories



Rotronic manufactures a wide range of calibration accessories for end users including the HygroGen2 portable temperature and humidity calibrator for use with any manufacturer’s probes. The XL version has even greater chamber capacity making it ideal for higher volume calibration work and for loggers. HygroGen2 is specified by laboratories worldwide; it is in a class of its own. Our ever-popular traceable Humidity Standards are available in a wide range of %RH values with a shelf life exceeding 10 years. Rotronic UK has UKAS accreditation for temperature, humidity and dew point laboratory calibration. We are proud to have probably the lowest measurement uncertainties of any commercial laboratory in Northern Europe.



For more information, please contact:



Rotronic Instruments (UK)

Crompton Fields

Crompton Way

Crawley

West Sussex

RH10 9EE

Tel: +44 (0)1293 571000

Fax: +44 (0)1293 571008

Email: instruments@rotronic.co.uk

Web: www.rotronic.co.uk