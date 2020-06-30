Tuesday 30/6/2020

Case Studies Print this page ABB to deliver advanced automation solution to Shanxi Taigang stainless steel mill



26 June 2020



Integrated, intelligent mechanical and electrical control system will enhance efficiency, reliability and productivity with precise control



Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel - a leading manufacturer of high-quality stainless steel and steel products for the Chinese and global markets - has selected ABB to supply and install a new, fully integrated, mechanical and electrical control system at its cold rolling stainless steel mill in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, northern China.



Delivery of the new control solution for the company’s 1320mm, two-high cold rolling reversible skin-pass stainless steel mill, will begin in October 2020. It will help to improve mechanical performance and increase processing capabilities for Shanxi Taigang’s stainless-steel products, as well as improve strip surface quality and strip shape. It will result in high-quality stainless steel that is in high demand across industries.



The order includes ABB’s Level 1 and Level 2 automation control solutions – based on its flagship Ability™ System 800xA digital platform – to provide precise automation control, increased operational performance and higher stability for the skin-pass mill, where stainless steel strips undergo final processing. Additionally, ABB’s low voltage ACS880 drives will help boost system stability and safety, while ensuring maximum efficiency and availability.



“This order will boost the customer’s efficiency, reliability and productivity with a whole new level of control and automation,” said Zhenhua Zhang, ABB Metals Industry Lead, North Asia and China. “We are proud to win this order, which comes as a result of our long-standing relationship with the customer and established reputation for this skin-pass mill application.”



The solution will enhance the standard and precision of Shanxi Taigang’s operations, allowing static error to be maintained at maximum ±0.05% when the elongation setpoint is equal or less than 1%, while acceleration/deceleration dynamic error is kept at maximum ±0.1%.



Shanxi Taigang Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd., is a reliable local mechanical supplier with solid and extensive experience in stainless steel engineering technology. ABB is a leading supplier in the metals industry with over 100 years’ experience in exports, providing complete automatic and electrical control solutions to the market. This first-time cooperation between the two companies on the skin-pass mill for Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel will build a high-standard mill, leveraging their respective backgrounds and experience.



