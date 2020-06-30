Tuesday 30/6/2020

29 June 2020



Forming the backbone of wastewater treatment facilities across the UK, Archimedes screw pumps have been the most efficient method to pump water over low heads since the time of the ancient Greeks. ECS Engineering Services, a leading provider of engineered solutions to the water sector, is the exclusive UK supplier of Landustrie screw pumps. Water authorities and facility managers now have access to Landustrie’s screw pump manufacturing capability, which ensures a reliable, cost-effective and efficient solution.



Based in the Netherlands, Landustrie has been manufacturing screw pumps for over a century. Despite utilising a technology that is thousands of years old, Landustrie applies the latest design, testing, material and manufacturing techniques to maximise the performance of each screw pump it delivers. At its factory in Sneek, Landustrie operates a 20,000 m2 production area to produce screw pumps up to 25 metres in length by 5 metres in diameter.



No two water treatment facilities are exactly the same, so Landustrie tailors its design process to ensure screw pumps fit the needs of each individual installation. Gauging on-site flow requirements and the head, Landustrie will deliver an entirely bespoke design to suit. Fish-friendly screw pump designs are also available for fresh water applications. A variety of troughs can be matched to a screw pump design to ease installation, including concrete, steel, compact and tube variants. The business has the capability to provide screw pumps that can lift water up to 12 metres in height with a maximum flow of 12,000 l/s.



To prove the efficacy of its screw pump designs, Landustrie conducts thorough tests. Inside its in-house development laboratory, Landustrie analyses every design using finite element analysis software and additional digital monitoring systems. This allows the performance of each screw pump to be ascertained before manufacturing begins. The end result is a screw pump that will perform as expected when final installation on-site is complete.



Landustrie’s production facility manufactures over 100 screw pumps a year, an output that’s possible thanks to an extensive machine capacity. Cranes operate within the area, which can lift up to 20 tonnes individually, or combine to move fabrications of up to 40 tonnes. Landustrie continually invests in its on-site machinery, which currently includes a huge array of different manual and computer-controlled lathes, milling machines, Panasonic welding robots, slotting machines, vertical machining centres, manual radial drilling and computer-controlled drilling machines.



This extensive machine capacity provides a versatile fabrications capability. Landustrie can process stainless steel, duplex steel, construction steel, COR-TEN steel, pressure vessel steel plate, aluminium, Hardox®, DILLIDUR, Weldox and Armox®. Plasma cutting, setting, rolling and punching services are all available in-house.



Quality control is a key priority. X-ray and ultrasonic inspections are carried out on critical areas of the screw pump to further prove quality. Design, manufacture and testing in-house provides exceptional quality consistency and assurance – while having the further benefit of reducing overall lead times. Consequently, all Landustrie screw pumps meet the standards set by Stoomwezen, Lloyd’s Register, Germanischer Lloyd, DNV, ABS and the WSA.



Furthermore, Landustrie also offers ECO-friendly lower bearings, which require no annual maintenance. Sealed and lubricated for the life of the bearing, they require no supporting grease pumps or lines. Straightforward to install, the bearings also feature three-dimensional self-alignment to accommodate the screw expanding or contracting in different temperatures.



UK customers can seamlessly access Landustrie screw pumps via ECS Engineering Services. Supplementing Landustrie’s design and manufacturing capability, ECS provides a full installation and maintenance service in the UK to support customers. Operators can be assured of responsive and knowledgeable localised support thanks to ECS’ experienced on-site teams. This can serve to maximise the reliability, efficiency and cost-effectiveness of each installation by reducing the risks of unplanned downtime.



