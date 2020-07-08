Wednesday 8/7/2020

6 July 2020



Automation plays a major role in Industry 4.0. Cost reduction, increased productivity and zero-defect quality are factors that are increasingly prompting companies to digitise their processes.Figure 1: "Clever Klaus" assembly assistance system with USB 3 uEye CP industrial camera from IDS



But often full automation also means high investments. At the same time, the focus will continue to be on the human being in the interaction between man and machine. Given the prevailing shortage of skilled workers and high standards of industrial safety, this is no easy task for companies. Additional challenges for a successful process optimisation are a large number of variants, complex tasks and processes, as well as increasing quality requirements. How can this succeed?



With the assistance system "Clever Klaus", the German company Optimum datamanagement solutions GmbH has developed a smart solution: The easy-to-integrate, camera-based assistant uses digitisation to optimise and simplify manual inspection processes. By combining industrial image recognition using a high-resolution USB3 industrial camera from IDS and an intelligent database, the assistance system recognizes every step and assists the employee in real time during the entire assembly process. According to the simple principle: Instructing - checking - confirming - documenting even these complex processes become manageable.



The intelligent assembly assistance system "Clever Klaus" guides employees step by step with digital assembly instructions. The worker scans the order document and the assembly process begins. An IDS camera installed above the worktable records the workpiece or individual parts to be mounted. Both operating instructions and error messages appear on a touch monitor in real time: After each successful work step the worker receives a confirmation. Once assembly is complete, the system provides evidence of fault-free production.



"The camera generates the digital shadow", explains Wolfgang Mahanty, managing director of OPTIMUM datamanagement solutions GmbH. All digital data of the process - when and how what is done - is recorded and processed. This enables the creation of a knowledge base and the subsequent transfer of knowledge to all. "The camera has to capture many details and a wide range of variations and provide stable images. Sensory recognition must be reliable, i.e. the sensor must be able to cope with poor or changing lighting conditions," says Mahanty, summarising the demands on the camera. The reason: "In today's factory, the employee should get as much daylight as possible, which can affect the quality of the recording." No problem for the USB3 industrial camera UI-3590CP from IDS. The light-sensitive AR1820HSSC00SHEA0 rolling shutter CMOS sensor from ON Semiconductor uses BSI ("back-side-illumination") technology to ensure outstanding image quality even in low light conditions. Even when capturing the smallest details, extremely high-resolution images with low image noise are produced. With a resolution of 18 MP (4912 x 3684) it reaches a frame rate of 21 fps.

"Products are detected with deviations of 1mm on DINA 3", confirms Wolfgang Mahanty. Moreover, the small, compact size as well as the easy integration of the camera convinced the team of "Clever Klaus".



