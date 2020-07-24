PROSEAL SOLUTIONS MEET QUALITY PET FOOD PACKING REQUIREMENTS

Friday 24/7/2020

22 July 2020



Proseal tray sealing technology is enabling pet food manufacturers to meet growing demand for high quality products and packaging, as well as providing mass customisation solutions that can help businesses in the sector to diversify and introduce online ordering for home delivery services.



A recent report from Transparency Market Research has predicted a CAGR of 6% in the global pet food market in the ten years from 2019, reaching an expected value of US$168.3 bn by autumn 2029. Increasing consumer demand for premium quality products has led manufacturers to use high quality materials and ingredients while streamlining their production techniques and processes, with the corresponding need for appropriate quality packaging to reflect this premium image.



The comprehensive Proseal tray sealer range has the flexibility to perform in a wide range of disciplines, including Gas Flush Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), Vacuum MAP with lid control and Skin Packaging. In particular, the company’s advanced sealing systems ensure absolute control and integrity of the seal between the lid and the tray, a vital requirement for applications that incorporate a substantial controlled-retortion-process or other High Pressure sterilisation processes after sealing.



The tray sealers also include several Proseal-developed features that help to maximise performance, reliability and efficiency, such as the company’s pioneering Eseal® energy saving technology, ifilm™ intelligent film monitoring, and ProTect™ RFID access login system that provides full audit trail visibility and layered security.



In addition, Proseal’s AP60 linear conveyor tray sealing system is able to provide bespoke automated solutions for high speed applications and demanding production conditions, based around individual customer production processes and requirements.



Among the system’s many features, the length and width of the indexing conveyor can be customised to accommodate particular de-nesting and filling requirements. Full or partial vacuum systems can be incorporated to enable post seal processes such as retort or High Pressure Processing (HPP), and X-ray inspection systems and checkweighers can be included after sealing for enhanced quality control. The AP60 also offers seamless integration with third party process equipment including depositors, multihead weighing applications and CIP systems with sealing speeds of up to 240 packs per minute.



Furthermore, Proseal’s AP60 benefits from shared technology across the Proseal machinery range. Options can be specified and retro-engineered at the customer request, allowing a more flexible approach to each distinct application.



All Proseal machines offer a user-friendly interface and easy to maintain design, with a rugged and hygienic food industry approved construction geared to full washdown protection.



“As the pet food market continues to expand, we were keen to provide solutions for companies requiring a significant upscale in their production of core products in new packaging formats, which could be met on one machinery platform,” said Tony Burgess, Head of Sales and Control Systems, Proseal.



“The flexibility of our technology and the wide variety of machines available, including fully integrated conveyor systems, mean we can offer a full turnkey production line solution which is key for this particular market.



We are delighted that our expertise can help companies to achieve a point of differentiation in the competitive pet food sector.”



Founded in 1998, Proseal designs and manufactures high quality tray sealing machines, conveyor systems and sealing tools for food industry markets worldwide. The company became part of the US-based JBT Corporation in 2019. JBT is a complete solutions provider to the growing pet food sector, committed to exceeding customer expectations.



