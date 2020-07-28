No AD/Biogas feedstock trips wasted with Borger on board Huesker’s new Tipper Trailer

Tuesday 28/7/2020

27 July 2020



Huesker’s new FCC+ Tipper Trailer that eliminates empty runs by carrying dry goods/AD-biogas feedstock one way and then liquid/digestate for the return journey, is fitted with one of Börger’s FL1036 pumps.



The Maintenance-in-Place (MIP) Borger pump, which is capable of 6,000 l/min, has been chosen for its superior performance and reliability – as well as its easy servicing, as Ross Murray, Area Business Manager for Agriculture & Industry at Huesker Group, explained:



“By effectively removing the need for a second vehicle, an empty run and a return journey, our new Tipper Trailer provides significant economic and ecological benefits. These are brought about by top quality design features, including the Borger pump. For the Tipper’s flexible storage tank and roll-out pumping system, we know we can rely on Borger – and with their pumps always being so easy to maintain, it provides another important advantage for our customers”.



Murray also confirmed that the FFC + incorporates a special a high-strength PVC/TPU membrane with high chemical resistance so that in addition to liquid manure, many other liquids such as water, liquid feed and brine solutions can be accommodated.



David Brown, Managing Director of Borger UK, added: “Huesker’s top-quality products are second to none, so we are very pleased to see that our pumps – always designed for ease of use, efficiency and robustness, are chosen to complement such an outstanding new Tipper Trailer as the FCC +”.



