Tuesday 28/7/2020

Case Studies Print this page Twenty 20 for Borger’s pumps and separators with Future Biogas



29 July 2020



A new order from Future Biogas is set to bring the total number of Borger pumps and separators at its AD/Biogas plants to over 20.



At the forefront of the anaerobic digestion industry, acclaimed AD developer and operator Future Biogas invested in its first Borger pump back in 2015 for its site near Swaffham – seeking an alternative solution to its existing pumps that were proving time-consuming and costly to maintain. Since then, the full-service company, who additionally provide construction, compliance and asset management, has also begun introducing Borger’s Bioselect RC Separators.



The latest Borger Separator, the sixth for Future Biogas, is heading for Doncaster. Designed with its drainage and press channels positioned one after the other in order to preserve the filter, the Separator’s rotating clearing auger does not come into contact with the screen. Abrasive parts cannot cause any damage to the surface area here, thus greatly increasing the service life of all components.



Neil Bushell, Head of Engineering at Future Biogas commented: “The Borger Separators are excellent. We very much like the plug-sealing system, which takes away the risk of any liquid escaping. Since we bought our first unit in 2016, the reliability and superior performance has given us every confidence to order more”.



Converting a wide range of feedstocks into clean, renewable energy at 13 highly efficient AD plants, Future Biogas has gradually replaced pumps that caused issues with a large range from Borger, including the small AL-series (1.5 kW), right up to the 15 kW FL-series.



Neil Bushell added: “Unlike the pumps we’ve been phasing out, we don’t have to spend anywhere near as much time or money on the Borger pumps. Just like the separators, they are reliable and very easy to work on with just basic tools. The mechanical seals never seem to fail. Spares are always readily available – and unlike before – at a sensible cost. And as a company, Borger are always there for us when we need help and advice”.



For more information, please contact:



Borger Pumps

East Wing - Old School

Watling Street

Gailey

Staffordshire

ST19 5PR

Tel: +44 (0)1902 798977

Fax: +44 (0)1902 657079

Email: uk@boerger.com

Web: www.boerger.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy