 
Tuesday 4/8/2020

Bookmark and Share
 
 
Case Studies
  PandCT RSS Case Studies feed
Print this page Print this page
Application Optimised Flow Meters

4 August 2020

Drawing upon decades of experience - Titan Enterprises has developed a comprehensive range of standard oval gear, turbine and ultrasonic flow meters and instruments. However, when your requirements cannot be adequately met by a standard solution, Titan Enterprises has the knowledge, engineering skills and experience to develop an application-optimised adaption of an existing flow meter, integrate a flowmeter into your equipment or even create a new device to solve your challenge.

Titan undertakes, in all OEM collaborations, to produce an optimised flow meter to match your exact application requirements and not compromise achievable results with a less than ideal sensor. The resultant flow meter will be uniquely optimised to your application but will still benefit from Titan’s well tried and tested modern manufacturing methods to ensure a competitively priced, high quality device. From an initial concept Titan can offer a complete service from budget costing through prototypes to full production. Often the cost of origination and tooling can be amortised over the life of the product. It may be as simple as replacing an obsolete product right through to developed a fully bespoke flow meter or flow metering system tailored to your precise requirements.

Over the last 40 years, Titan has provided optimised flow metering solutions for a diverse range of applications including disposable flowmeters for medical applications, hydraulic test systems and fuel metering systems for F1 racing cars, bespoke turbine flowmeters for agrochemical dosing applications, monitoring coolant delivery to laser systems, corrosion resistant flow meters for sterilising equipment and high pressure intrinsically safe units for offshore oil drilling additive injection.

For more information, please contact:

Titan Enterprises Ltd
Coldharbour Business Park
Sherborne
Dorset DT9 4JW
UK
Tel:  +44-1935-812790
Email: sales@flowmeters.co.uk
Web:  www.flowmeters.co.uk
PandCT.com are not responsible for the content of submitted or externally produced articles and images.
Click here to email PandCT about any errors or omissions contained within this article.
     
Send this page
To send this page to a colleague or friend,
fill in the email addresses below...
Your email address
Their email address:
Page to be sent: shownews.asp?ID=56322

Company gateway pages
for Titan Enterprises Ltd:
FREE Information on the products in this article
To request more information from this supplier,
fill in your email address below.
Your email address
 
     
Bookmark and Share
Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing
(c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd  |  Reg. no 3733110  |  Email Editor  |  Email Webmaster  |  Sitemap  |  Privacy Policy